WATCH: Ro James Album Listening IG Live Day Party

Ro James

Majic 107.5 / 97.5 is celebrating the long awaited sophomore album form one of the most talented artist today…. Ro James!

That’s right ATL, Ro James is dropping “Mantic” which will arrive on May 29 and Majic 107.5 / 97.5 is giving all our listeners the opportunity to join us at our Ro James IG Live Day Party on Thursday May 28th!

This is your chance to ask Ro James anything you want plus we will hear exclusive tracks from the upcoming album and get a live performance from the man of the hour! It It’s all hosted by Maria More and kicks off at 1pm!

 

Close