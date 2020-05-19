So What Skills Has Desi Banks Learned During Quarantine? [Exclusive Video]

Desi Banks is by far one of the funniest comedians on the internet, but even skilled talents need to keep working on their skills. In a recent interview with Ryan Cameron Uncensored, Desi talked to Rashan Ali about some of the skills he’s picked up while being stuck in Quarantine. He also explains the idea behind creating a virtual prom for the Class of 2020. Check out the interview below…

