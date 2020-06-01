Faith Evans Arrested In Alleged Domestic Abuse Against Spouse Stevie J

Things have gotten really ugly between Faith Evans and Stevie J. According to TMZ reports, their law enforcement sources say Evans was arrested earlier this week at around 1 AM after cops were called to their L.A.-area home.

Reportedly the couple got into a heated argument which eventually turned violent. Sources for TMZ say police saw visible marks and scratches on Stevie’s face and police arrested Faith and booked her for felony domestic violence.

Evans bonded out later the same day.

Faith has not made any comments about the reports and her Instagram profile photo is currently a picture of her with Stevie J, while Stevie’s IG bio currently reads: I love mine! Husband/Multiple Grammy Award-winning music producer/ “@vh1 tv producer.

The couple has dodged rumors about marital strife for some time now, but clearly, they are committed to making it work. Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine haven’t helped for anybody. Being confined in close quarters can definitely wreak havoc on any household. We hope they seek some counseling because violence is never the answer. Prayers up for the couple.

