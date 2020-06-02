Let’s face it, teachers and students had a rough time rounding out the school year due to the corona virus pandemic. Even if schools can safely open in the fall, many teachers say they’re unlikely to go back and that’s not all, some parents wont be sending their kids back as well.

According to ScaryMommy.com, an online poll conducted by Ipsos on behalf of USA Today shows that 75 percent of teachers (K-12th grade) are having major concerns about students falling behind because of having to do distance learning. In addition, one in five said they are unlikely to return if schools reopen, two thirds of teachers feel they haven’t been able to properly do their jobs amid the pandemic.

A separate survey finds six in ten parents say they are unlikely to send their children back to school in the fall. Most schools in the U.S. do not have concrete plans for the 2020-2021 school year yet, and those plans will hinge on the pandemic as well as pressure from communities and local governments to reopen or not reopen.

Will you return to school in the fall if it reopens?

1 in 5 Teachers May Not Return to School in the Fall was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

