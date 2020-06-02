Are We Even Doing It Right?: What Is Blackout Tuesday?

The music industry has taken over social media with the #BlackOutTuesday and #theshowmustbepaused initiative.

#BlackOutTuesday steemed from the idea started by two black music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang with #theshowmustbepaused. The purpose is that music industry would pause normal business hours on June 2 “in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard.”

“We will not continue to conduct business as usual without regard for Black lives,” Thomas and Agyemang wrote in a statement. “Tuesday, June 2 is meant to intentionally disrupt the workweek.”

Record labels like Sony Music, Def Jam Records, and Colombia Records have all posted in support of this effort by turning the music off and standing with the black community.

The music industry is staging a blackout on 6/2 over the killings of #GeorgeFloyd and "other Black citizens at the hands of police." Launched by 2 Black women, #TheShowMustBePaused will see major labels pause work to reflect: "Perhaps with the music off, we can truly listen." pic.twitter.com/HOpdbp9eIY — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 1, 2020

Apple Music also joined the initiative by canceling their regularly scheduled Beats 1 radio by only streaming a “For Us, By Us” playlist to celebrate Black artists.

Throughout the broadcast, a voice announces “this moment calls upon us all to speak and act against racism … we stand in solidarity with black communities everywhere.”

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Apple Music will observe Black Out Tuesday. We will use this day to reflect and plan actions to support Black artists, Black creators, and Black communities. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xkvn31DpYc — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 2, 2020

Although the industry is joining in, social media may have gotten the message confused with posting all-black photos on their timelines, changing their profile photos, and using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag. @Pausetheshow wants the message to be known that this is not meant to be silent.

Some users are using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag when posting their blackout photos which are drowning out the place to find useful videos, helpful information, resources, documentation of the injustice currently going on, which was not the original intent.

the blackout tuesday does NOT mean to simply post a black picture and leave social media for the day. It means to stop promoting your own stuff for 24 hours, and instead amplify the voices & projects of Black creators, writers, directors, activists and more. pass it on. — Rodney V. Smith (@iamrodneyvsmith) June 2, 2020

THIS is what #BlackOutTuesday is about. I'm not sure who started the "black your avis / put up a black post" thing, but WE (Black people) were NEVER meant to be silenced. That's not what @pausetheshow is about. https://t.co/S1VKSNdJeo — April (@ReignOfApril) June 2, 2020

TheShowMustBePaused website says “it is a day to take a beat for an honest, reflective and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the black community.” So if you’re supporting by pausing the selfies and posting black photos to the TL, here are some ways to help today’s initiative provided by the website.

What can you do on Tuesday, June 2, 2020?

If you have been impacted by the recent events, take a break – there is a lot going on and sometimes we all just need a minute. Take that minute.

Help the family of George Floyd HERE.

Fight for Breonna Taylor HERE.

Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery HERE.

Want to help protesters? Donate to one or more community bail funds HERE.

Visit Movement For Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause.

Want to connect with leaders building grassroots campaigns? Click HERE.

Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources.

