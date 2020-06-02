CLOSE
Co-Founder Dyana Williams Talks The Birth Of Black Music Month [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Co-Founder Dyana Williams talks about the birth of Black Music Month and how the music industry is fighting the fight for Black Lives Matter.

Hip-Hop is the number one genre in the world, eight artists are in the top 10 on the Billboard charts, and it’s no secret we are the blueprint of culture.  As we celebrate the 41st year of Black Music Month, Williams shares how the community can support black artists more.

Listen to how she feels that we can control the music and our culture better with ownership.

