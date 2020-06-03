#BlackMusicMonth: Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” Is What We Need Today [Listen]

Black Music Month
| 06.03.20
Dismiss
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE

Source: Eddy Martinez / iOne Digital

In January of 1972, Aretha Franklin along with Reverend James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir got together at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles to record the album “Amazing Grace.” The album went on to sell over two million albums. Til this day, it is the biggest selling album in Franklin’s career. She won the Grammy award for Best Gospel Album.

It is also the highest-selling live gospel music album of all time and was the subject of a 2018 film, documenting the making of the album.

For Black Music Month, sit down and listen to a masterful performance from the icon, Aretha Franklin.

RELATED: Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans And More Added To Aretha Franklin Biopic Cast

RELATED: Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha Franklin At 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO]

#BlackMusicMonth: Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” Is What We Need Today [Listen]  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close