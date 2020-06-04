CLOSE
The Weeknd Donates Almost A Quarter Million Dollars To Colin Kaepernick’s Legal Fund

Starboy is about that action.

Source: The Weeknd performing at the SSE Hydro in the SEC in Glasgow Featuring: The Weeknd, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye Where: Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom When: 10 Mar 2017 Credit: Peter Kaminski/WENN.com Photo : WENN.com

As some celebrities are active on the front lines others have found their lanes from a far. Hip-Hop’s favorite Toronto crooner has put his money up to support those fighting the good fight.

As reported by TMZ some protesters will be happy to know that they will not have to bare all of the financial responsibility from fighting for social justice. Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick has set up a new program under his Know Your Rights Camp. The non for profit organization has just launched a legal defense arm. According to their website the project “has identified and teamed up with top defense lawyers and civil rights lawyers nationwide to provide legal resources for those in need.”

The Weeknd apparently caught wind of Kaep’s new initiative and promptly sent over some considerable coinage. On Tuesday, June 2 the “Save Your Tears” singer donated $200,000 to the cause. He posted the receipts to his Instagram account saying. “Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives. Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it’s a small amount. #blacklivesmatter”. This coincides with a series of donations he made to other organizations that totaled $300,000.

 

Those who have been arrested while fighting injustice or have been a victim of police brutality can fill out a form for consideration here.

Photo: Peter Kaminski/WENN.com

The Weeknd Donates Almost A Quarter Million Dollars To Colin Kaepernick's Legal Fund  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

