CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Study: Couples Should Wear Masks During Sex!

Kissing goodbye

Source: Bruce Laurance / Getty

Should couples wear masks during sex? Is the corona virus passed through sex? That’s what researchers are saying, they also added that you should avoid kissing too.

 

Couple kissing in bed

Source: Brooke Fasani Auchincloss / Getty

According to the Mirror.co.uk, researchers from Harvard University who studied the risks of passing corona virus through sex now say that couples should wear mask during intercourse. They advised couples to also avoid kissing and to take a shower before and after they get it on. Wow!

New York's Gay Pride Parade Celebrates Passage Of Same-Sex Marriage Law

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

In the study, Harvard researchers ranked different sexual scenarios, based on how likely you are to catch corona virus during them. If abstinence and masturbation are your thing then your in luck because they both ranked very low, while sex with people within a household, and sex with people from other households were ranked as ‘high risk’ activities.

The study comes shortly after an expert claimed that recovered corona virus patients should avoid sex for 30 days.

Will this change your stance on sex during the pandemic? For more information, click here.

Study: Couples Should Wear Masks During Sex!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close