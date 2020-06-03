Study: Couples Should Wear Masks During Sex!

Should couples wear masks during sex? Is the corona virus passed through sex? That’s what researchers are saying, they also added that you should avoid kissing too.

According to the Mirror.co.uk, researchers from Harvard University who studied the risks of passing corona virus through sex now say that couples should wear mask during intercourse. They advised couples to also avoid kissing and to take a shower before and after they get it on. Wow!

In the study, Harvard researchers ranked different sexual scenarios, based on how likely you are to catch corona virus during them. If abstinence and masturbation are your thing then your in luck because they both ranked very low, while sex with people within a household, and sex with people from other households were ranked as ‘high risk’ activities.

The study comes shortly after an expert claimed that recovered corona virus patients should avoid sex for 30 days.

Will this change your stance on sex during the pandemic? For more information, click here.

