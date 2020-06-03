CLOSE
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM, Community Activism

Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To Social Justice, Activism

Cardi B. x Fashion Nova

Source: Cardi B. and Fashion Nova Collaboration / Courtesy of Fashion Nova

Jackie Aina got these brands shook! Last week, she used her influence to call out Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing and Revolve. The gist of Aina’s grievance was that these brands were too silent during instances of social injustice. In the wake of recent protests against the recent string of police brutality (George Floyd and Breonna Taylor for example), brands are being taken to task. For many consumers, simply posting on social media isn’t enough.

However, the brands have received the message. Pretty Little Thing teamed up with Saweetie for a line of clothes with 100% of the proceeds going to Black Lives Matter. And now Fashion Nova is stepping up through Fashion Nova Cares, which actually launched back in April with Cardi B.

“Last Friday, we announced that we were working on a plan to support the #blacklivesmatter movement. We have spent the past four days since then working with black community leaders, influencers and ambassadors to develop a plan,” said Fashion Nova in a press release.

Today, the retail giant announces its pledge of $1M in donations for community resources and activism, awareness campaigns and other initiatives to help in the fight for racial equality and opportunity. Fashion Nova Cares is donating to Black Lives Matter, Know Your Rights Camp and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund throughout the rest of the year.

Last Friday we announced that we were working on a plan to support the #blacklivesmatter movement. We have spent the past four days since then working with black community leaders, influencers and ambassadors to develop a plan. Today, Fashion Nova Cares announces our dedication to ongoing action.  We are pledging to spend $1 million dollars throughout 2020 in donations for community resources and activism, awareness campaigns and other initiatives to help in the fight for racial equality and opportunity. To start, we will donate to organizations fighting for change: @BLKLivesMatter, @NAACP Legal and Education Fund and @YourRightsCamp. We will continue to update you as we make progress in supporting additional organizations and initiatives on our @fashionnovacares page. Fashion Nova Cares was launched to give back and make our world better. As always, we appreciate hearing directly from the community and about how together we can make a difference. For more information visit the link in bio. Our voices will rise as we proceed with action. #FashionNovaCares #BlackLivesMatter

This is the perfect example of how to use your platform responsibly.

Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM, Community Activism  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
