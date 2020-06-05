CLOSE
Virginia Removing Statue Of Traitor General Robert E. Lee In Richmond

Dude has a statue for being a famed loser. No shots.

VAMONUMENTS

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Well, it’s about damn time. Today (June 4), Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (who once wore Blackface, #neverforget) announced the pending removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond.

If you don’t know, Robert E. Lee was the general of the Confederate Army during the Civil War. That would be the same squad who went to war against its own country to keep slavery legal, basically, and ended up taking an L to the Union. So every time you see someone proudly waving that Confederate Flag, it’s the symbol of traitors, who lost.

Anyway, the statue of General Lee in Richmond, which was the capital of the Confederacy has long been a sore point, with calls for its removal being constant in recent years. Now, it’s a wrap.

Reports NPR:

“Today, we’re here to be honest about our past, and talk about our future,” Northam said, adding, “we have to confront where we’ve been in order to shape where we’re going.”

The statue will be placed into storage, where it will remain until discussions between government leaders and the community map out its future, Northam said.

“In Virginia, for more than 400 years, we have set high ideals about freedom and equality,” the governor said, “but we have fallen short of many of them.”

Lee will be removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue, which is lined with statues of Confederate generals. Of all the monuments, Lee’s looms the largest – and unlike the others, it is owned by the state, a six-story monument on a 100-foot island of land the state also owns.

Those other statues, they gotta go, too. Reportedly, the city of Richmond is in the midst of determining what to do with them. Melt them down like Tywin Lannister did Ned Starks’ greatsword, maybe?

Virginia Removing Statue Of Traitor General Robert E. Lee In Richmond  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

