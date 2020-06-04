After Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pulled out the black mama card on Atlanta after ruining the city during the protests, Special K presented a tribute.

If you’re a black mother or a child of one then this is for you. Here’s a tribute to all the lines that black mothers use on anybody whether they’re her child or not. Sometimes you hate it, but every time you love it.

Atlanta saw one of the ugliest nights of protests the city has ever seen has protestors took to the streets after sunset to cause havoc to downtown Atlanta. Businesses on the Marietta strip of downtown were destroyed, and some even burned. The night did start peaceful, as many folks from the city held peaceful protests in response to George Floyd, But once the night fell protestors got violent and started breaking windows, spray painting walls, and burning buildings. The cleanup started early Saturday morning as crews took to the destruction and start to rebuild the city.

News You Can’t Use: Things Only Black Mamas Say [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com