AMC Theatres Has Doubt It Can Stay In Business After COVID-19 Pandemic

As protests rage on in all 50 of the United States (and Puerto Rico) and several other countries throughout the world, it’s hard to believe just two weeks ago, the coronavirus was the number one story on everyone’s mind. While we’ve got more pressing issues to worry about right now, the virus definitely didn’t go away, and businesses that were put into a tough position due to COVID-19 closures are still seeing a steep decline without any opening date in sight.

On Wednesday, the world’s biggest movie theater chain, AMC Theatres, let its customers know things are looking grim by publicizing the “substantial doubt” it has that it can stay in business.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This might not be too much of a surprise to those paying attention to similar headlines prior, with the company previously saying it wouldn’t be showing Universal films anymore after the studio had such great success with its on-demand releases. Still, Wednesday’s announcement shows exactly how much of an effect the coronavirus had–and still has–on the world of entertainment.

According to reports from CNN, AMC anticipates losses between $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion in the first quarter. The company has stated that its 2020 revenue has fallen by about 22 percent, to $941.5 million (from $1.2 billion during the same period in 2019). But that was in a quarter where things operated normally up until the very end. as for the second quarter of 2020, things are going to be significantly worse.

“We are generating effectively no revenue,” AMC said in a regulatory filing from Wednesday. The company goes on to say that it’ll keep its eye on developments that pertain to governments pulling back restrictions that have hindered the industry. But even after that, CNN cites that the real threat is the possibility major studios will opt to not release major films for theatres that can only fill to a partial capacity.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

AMC Theatres Has Doubt It Can Stay In Business After COVID-19 Pandemic was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com