Tia Mowry Remembers Witnessing Her Mother Experience Racism

Being the daughter of a Black woman and white man, Tia Mowry has witnessed what racism looks like up close. The actress and body positivity ambassador posted a throwback photo alongside her sister Tamera and their mother Darlene Mowry while sharing bittersweet family memories that involved racism.
Tia remembered when their family went to view a home they were interested in purchasing and how the real estate agent turned her mother away but accepted her father.
“There were several times my mother was asked if she was in the right seat. Another incident that stood out for me was when we were buying our first home as a family. My mother walked in the house model with us asking for a brochure. A person had said the houses were sold out. My dad walked in and it was a different story,” she wrote.
#tbt This is a photo of my beautiful mother. Growing up #biracial, mom is black and dad is white, it was very clear to me seeing the #privilege that my dad had as opposed to my #mother. Some examples, during our #sistersister days when traveling for work we would often fly first class. There were several times my mother was asked if she was in the right seat. Another incident that stood out for me was when we were buying our first home as a family. My mother walked in the house model with us asking for a brochure. A person had said the houses were sold out. My dad walked in and it was a different story. My #goal is to see #change. This year has been a tough year. Several tears have been shed. However, a friend told me these tears will not be wasted. The #love and #support around the world has kept me going. A #change is gonna come. 🙏🏽
She capped off her thoughts hoping for a change. “My #goal is to see #change. This year has been a tough year. Several tears have been shed. However, a friend told me these tears will not be wasted. The #love and #support around the world has kept me going. A #change is gonna come.”
Tia’s dual awareness of privilege comes at the height of racial tension in America as peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd sprout across the nation.
