Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After Murdering Him

While the country protests and demands justice for the lynching of George Floyd, the details of the racially motivated murder of Ahmaud Arbery have been flying under the radar but best believe they’re as damning as we’d thought they’d be.
TMZ is reporting that at a recent hearing for Arbery’s muderers, Gregory and Travis McMichael, the detective took the stand and recalled the scene of the crime and the racial slur used after the McMichaels murdered the 25-year-old while he was jogging.
According to the detective’s testimony … Bryan told cops he heard Travis refer to Arbery as a “f***ing n*****” after he shot him, while Ahmaud was on the ground and before police arrived at the scene.
Of course he did.
Though the McMichaels and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. tried to use that “he fit the description” claim to justify harassing and murdering Arbery in cold blood, video evidence and witnesses poured cold water on that f*ckery and all three men have been arrested and held without bond a whole month after the killing. Bryan though was able to skate for a little longer as police initially didn’t charge him with a crime.
