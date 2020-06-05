CLOSE
SPORTS: NBA to Resume 2019-2020 Season, But Not With the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty

Well, for local basketball fans, there are some good news and bad news.

The good news: The NBA has reportedly approved a unique format that not only allows several teams to resume the halted 2019-2020 season, but also bring the games back into action.

Here is ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski with the news on Twitter:

The bad news: It is a 22-team format that is treated as a playoff season, and it excludes the Cleveland Cavaliers.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The new league format would have 13 teams from the Western Conference and nine teams from the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers announced on Thursday that they didn’t make the cut.

Basically, the season is over for the Cavs.

General manager Koby Altman said he was “disappointed” that the team was “excluded,” but understood what the NBA is doing.  Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, meanwhile, says he and the team are “looking forward to returning to the court for the 2020-21 NBA season.”

To read the complete statements from both Altman and Bickerstaff, click here.

The Cavs have taken to their social media pages to thank their fans for supporting them this past season, despite the abrupt ending.

As for which teams are able to resume the rest of this season, here are the teams below:

If there is any consolation for the Cavs not making the cut, the team’s one-time yearly Finals nemesis isn’t part of the plan either.  That would be the Golden State Warriors, and their season is over as well.

So will you be cheering on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, or who will you be rooting for when the NBA resumes their season?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jonathan Daniel and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and the Cleveland Cavaliers

Fourth Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

