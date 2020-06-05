CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium is Back with New Safety Guidelines..

Columbus Zoo

Source: Columbus Zoo / Columbus Zoo

Guess who’s back?! The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium got the official ok by the state to reopen next week, of course with some safety guidelines. The zoo made this post to their social media, check it out below:

The caption reads, “The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is excited to announce that we now have the approval from the State of Ohio to reopen next week. We look forward to welcoming our Columbus Zoo Members beginning on June 12, 13, and 14, and all guests starting on June 15! The Zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and all Zoo visits (including for Members) will require a dated, timed ticket to help ensure that social distancing and other precautions are followed appropriately. We invite you to review the other modifications and new procedures that we have put in place for a safe and responsible reopening: ColumbusZoo.org/reopening-plan.

For more on the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium reopening plan, click here.

 

The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium is Back with New Safety Guidelines..  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close