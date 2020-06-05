CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Forbes Annual Highest-Paid Celebrities List!

Kylie Jenner on Forbes

Source: Forbes / Forbes

Kylie Jenner may not  be a billionaire yet, with Forbes revoking her previous billionaire status, but she’s still well on her way.  And now, she’s #1 on the “Forbes” Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid entertainers, after making $590 million over the past year. Kylie isn’t the only one rolling in dough, check out more celebs below:

According to Forbes, Kanye has snagged a spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest paid celebrities. Coming in after his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, Kanye came in at number two, with $170 million.

Forbes” just released this year’s list yesterday. Here’s the Top 10:

1.  “Self-made” NON-billionaire Kylie Jenner,  $590 million

Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

2.  Kanye West,  $170 million

3.  Tennis stud Roger Federer,  $106.3 million

4.  Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo,  $105 million

5.  Soccer star Lionel Messi,  $104 million

Tyler Perry honored with a Star

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

6.  Tyler Perry,  $97 million

7.  Soccer star Neymar,  $95.5 million

'Sex And The City 2' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

8.  Howard Stern,  $90 million

9.  LeBron James,  $88.2 million

Utah Jazz v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

10.  Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson,  $87.5 million

Jay Z, Diddy, Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and more made the list as well. Check out the full list here.

Forbes Annual Highest-Paid Celebrities List!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close