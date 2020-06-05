After 176 Years, A Virginia City Removes A Slave Auction Block From Its Downtown

The country is taking racism out one step at a time after Fredericksburg, Virginia removed a 176-year-old slave auction block from its downtown.
In 2017, a local NAACP chapter called for the block to be removed because it “was a relic of a time of hatred and degradation, according to WRAL.com.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the process had been delayed but the block was uprooted from the ground and removed this morning (June 5).
During the recent protests over the death of George Floyd, the stone was sprayed with graffiti, and people chanted for the block to be removed.
“As the only minority on City Council, I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders,” Councilor Charlie Frye said. “The people of the City never walked away from the table, never stopped talking to each other. This was huge – and it felt great because I came from ancestors who were never heard.”
The block is set to be relocated to the Fredericksburg Area Museum.
