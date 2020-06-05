CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Buy A Lipslut F*ck Trump Lipstick This Week To Support #BlackLivesMatter

This is what beauty meeting activism looks like.

LipSlut F*ckTrump Black Lives Matter

Source: Lipslut / LipSlut

Wanna stick it to y’all’s President AND help Black Lives Matter at the same time? Well, Lipslut’s got you.

The beauty brand announced that if you buy their F*ck Trump Matte Liquid Lipstick ($19.99) or any other available item, 50 percent of the proceeds will go towards helping organizations that better the lives of Black folks.

“This week, we’re donating 100% of earnings to organizations that support the black community. This includes Black Lives Matter, the Equal Justice Initiative, and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Let us know additional organizations you’d like to see us work with 💕 #blacklivesmatter,” the wrote on Instagram.

 

“Lipslut is beauty meets activism,” Katie Sones, Lipslut founder recently told POPSUGAR, adding, “Our mission is, and always will be, to empower people to fight the issues affecting their communities. To see change we must fight against these issues together—even those of us who are not directly affected.”

LOVE TO SEE IT!

The lipstick, which looks great on all skin tones, is a “balanced, mid-tone rosy pink” that is vegan and cruelty-free (a bonus in my book!).

OK ladies, now let’s get in formation, and get to ordering!

RELATED NEWS:

Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM, Community Activism

Saweetie & PrettyLittleThing Launch Second Collab With Proceeds Going to BLM

#PullUpOrShutUp Challenge Asks Brands How Many Black Folks They Have In Leadership Positions

Buy A Lipslut F*ck Trump Lipstick This Week To Support #BlackLivesMatter  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close