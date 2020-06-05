CLOSE
Alexis Ohanian Sr. Inspired By His Daughter To Give His Reddit Board Seat To A Black Candidate

Serena William's husband Alexis Ohanian Sr. is making change on an executive level and giving a Black candidate a seat at the table.

2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 7

Source: Hannah Peters / Getty

When Alexis Olympia grows up and asks her father Alexis Ohanian Sr. what he did to combat social injustice during the 2020 protests, he will look proudly at her and respond, I “resigned as a member of the reddit board” and “urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate.”

The Reddit co-founder Tweeted his decision moments ago, while also revealing he donated $1 million to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.

On June 1, Ohanian reposted a 2016 video shared by his wife Serena Williams, of a young Black girl addressing mayor Jennifer Roberts about the inequality she’s experienced because of the color of her skin.

“I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop,” he wrote before announcing his resignation from the Reddit board. 

In a letter titled “What Did You Do,” penned on his website, Ohanian says the action is long overdue from seat holders on executive boards.

“I’m writing this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: “What did you do?”” he wrote.

Ohanian, who also made the announcement in a video on his Instagram page, has been using his social pages to raise awareness around unfair treatment of Blacks. He posted this poignant image of officer Krystle Smith scolding a member of her squadron for his behavior during the protests.

Ohanian’s announcement comes on the heels of Uoma Beauty founder Sharon Chuter’s social media challenge #pulluporshutup that encourages beauty brands to share how many Black people they have in positions of leadership in their organizations.

