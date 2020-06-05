As COVID-19 continues to be an issue across the nation, the state of Ohio is slowly finding a way to ease in to things getting back to normal.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen as of Friday, June 19th.

Outdoor theaters are required to submit a plan before they are permitted to reopen.

This announcement to reopen entertainment facilities like amusement parks, comes a day after lawsuits were filed by Cedar Point, Kings Island, and Kalahari Resorts. The lawsuit was filed against the Ohio Department of Health stating the amusement parks should be allowed to reopen.

Earlier in the week, DeWine announced that zoos, movie theaters, trampoline parks and more are permitted to reopen next week.

Source: NBC4i

DeWine Allows Casinos, Amusement Parks And Water Parks To Reopen June 19th! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3: