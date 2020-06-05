CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

DeWine Allows Casinos, Amusement Parks And Water Parks To Reopen June 19th!

As COVID-19 continues to be an issue across the nation, the state of Ohio is slowly finding a way to ease in to things getting back to normal.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen as of Friday, June 19th.

Outdoor theaters are required to submit a plan before they are permitted to reopen.

This announcement to reopen entertainment facilities like amusement parks, comes a day after lawsuits were filed by Cedar Point, Kings Island, and Kalahari Resorts. The lawsuit was filed against the Ohio Department of Health stating the amusement parks should be allowed to reopen.

Earlier in the week, DeWine announced that zoos, movie theaters, trampoline parks and more are permitted to reopen next week.

Kings Island

Source: Kings Island / Kings Island

Source: NBC4i 

DeWine Allows Casinos, Amusement Parks And Water Parks To Reopen June 19th!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close