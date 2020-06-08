Hot Spot: Lil Wayne’ Defends The Police & India Arie Speaks Out On Dating Rumors [VIDEO]

After he caught heat for his interview with Fat Joe defending the police, Lil’ Wayne shares his story on how the police saved his life. He says that the black cops didn’t help him when his life was at risk but the white cop made sure he lived.
On the other side of the protests, Michael B. Jordan is on the front lines of the movement and now he’s calling out Hollywood. He says we need to fight for equal rights not only in the police force but when storytelling as well.
India Arie denies dating Chris Tucker after social media went crazy!
Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism
1. Washington, D.C.1 of 15
2. Harlem, New York City2 of 15
3. Nairobi, Kenya3 of 15
4. Leicester, England4 of 15
5. Manchester, England5 of 15
6. Atlanta6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8. Philadelphia8 of 15
9. Melbourne, Australia9 of 15
10. Belfast, Ireland10 of 15
11. London11 of 15
12. Prague12 of 15
13. France13 of 15
14. Poland14 of 15
15. Los Angeles15 of 15
