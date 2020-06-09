Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Watch The Celebration Of Life For George Floyd [LIVE STREAM]

Tuesday will be a solemn day in Houston as George Floyd is finally laid to rest.

Two weeks after the Houston native was killed in Minneapolis by Minneapolis police and one week after his hometown held a march with over 60,000 people, Floyd’s funeral service will take place at 11 AM at The Fountain of Praise Church. Unlike the visitation on Monday (June 8), the funeral is private. Previous memorial services for Floyd were held in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born.

Watch the live stream up top.

Following the funeral service, Floyd will be buried next to his mother at Houston Memorial Gardens (2426 Cullen Blvd.)

If you are going to view the procession from the church to Floyd’s final resting place, attendees are requested to stay behind the barricades to provide a safe travel location for the procession and to ensure the safety of Floyd’s family. Attendees are also encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing from those not known to them as much as possible.

There will be a limited amount of public parking near the area of the cemetery. People are encouraged to carpool with families to limit the number of vehicles. Parking will be available at Dawson High School (2050 Cullen Blvd.) and Silverlake Church (1865 Cullen Blvd.).

RELATED: Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]

Watch The Celebration Of Life For George Floyd [LIVE STREAM]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close