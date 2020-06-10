CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Texas Southern University Offers George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter A Full Scholarship

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST

Source: DAVID J. PHILLIP / Getty

On Tuesday (June 9), Texas Southern University made a bold announcement regarding Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of the late George Floyd. The historically black college and university revealed that they were offering the child a full scholarship.

“The Board of Regents of Texas Southern University (TSU) honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest,” the statement begins. “Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School. The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna. TSU’s executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University.”

George Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis sparked global protests in regards to Black Lives Matter, the end of police brutality and a change in the structure of policing. He was eulogized by the Reverand Al Sharpton on Tuesday, who said about George Floyd, “”Your family is going to miss you George, but your nation is going to always remember your name.”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

RELATED: Celebrities Pay Final Respects To George Floyd [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]

Texas Southern University Offers George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter A Full Scholarship  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close