CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Cornel West Brings Anderson Cooper To Tears While Praising George Floyd’s Family

West, a philosophy professor at Harvard University, was a guest on Cooper's CNN program and promoted a message of love while protests and outrage still persist.

Queen Latifah Receives Harvard DuBois Medal

Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

The senseless murder of George Floyd has both tugged at the emotional core of Black Americans and also invited necessary moments of outrage and protests. As Floyd’s memory lives on, Dr. Cornel West shared a moving testimony of love and healing the wake of the tragedy on CNN, bringing host Anderson Cooper to tears.

West, a Professor of Philosophy at Harvard University and Professor Emeritus at Princeton University sat down with Cooper to discuss the state of the nation on Tuesday (June 9) on the day Floyd was laid to rest in Texas. West, using his years of activism and lecturing, spoke not only to Cooper but to viewers on how the resiliency of the Floyd family should be the example going forward as the nation heals.

“We’ve got a love that the world can’t take away. The world may make being Black a crime. But we refuse to get in the gutter, and we gonna go down swinging like Ella Fitzgerald, Muhammad Ali, in the name of love and justice,” West said. “We’re doing it for Brother Wyatt [Cooper’s son], we’re doing it for my daughter, we’re doing it for the Asians, we’re doing it for the whole world.”

As Cooper wiped away tears, West recognized the moment and admitted himself that Floyd’s funeral brought him to tears as he watched with his daughter.

“[The] beautiful thing about tears, Socrates never cries, but Jeremiah does and so does Jesus. We cry because we care, we’re concerned. It is not about political correctness. It’s not about self-righteousness. We cry because we are not numb on the inside,” West said.

Photo: Getty

Cornel West Brings Anderson Cooper To Tears While Praising George Floyd’s Family  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close