Ne-Yo’s performance at George Floyd’s funeral has shaken some people up, with his choice of words. While some were moved by his singing, others were disturbed that he called the murder a “sacrifice.” Do you think he should be canceled or was it just a bad choice of words?

Shemar Moore spoke out about how he feels about being a biracial man during this time and maybe he should’ve just stayed quiet.

Gary’s Tea: Ne-Yo Is Being Called Out & Shemar Moore Talks About Being Biracial [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com