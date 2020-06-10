CLOSE
Janelle Monae Is In Her Melanated Glory On The Cover Of Variety

Janelle's cover is captivating.

Chanel : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Julien Hekimian / Getty

Everyone is talking about Janelle Monae’s vibrant Variety cover because it is just that bomb. The Homecoming actress appears on one of three “2020 Power Of Women” covers donning yellow body armour that looks like body paint.

Monae proudly posted the cover on social media, this morning, with the caption “BLACK SOLAR PLEXUS [emoji] Thank you @variety I’d like to reflect light on all the black women whose words and work have poured into me in ways they may not even know. Thank you for leading the movement to fight for the lives and the rights of our people daily.”

Monae was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn in the Sophy Holland images. And two Black woman, Nikki Nelms and Jessica Smalls, laid her hair and slayed her makeup.

We recently caught up with the multi-hyphenate artist ahead of the season two premiere of Homecoming, when she let us in on her secret to self-care, which includes a healthy sex life.

She also joined other celebrity women in the campaign to raise awareness around the death of Breonna Taylor. Calling out for white allies, Monae said, “we need you.” She continued, “We need more people inside these places, inside these police precincts and these buildings, to stand up. And to be marching. And to be right there with us.”

Read the full interview, here.

