Ohio
Columbus Set Up Free COVID-19 Testing Drive Thru

Easton Town Center

Source: nford / Radio One

Columbus Public Health is now offering a free drive thru clinic for COVID-19 testing. Its been a long battle but after acquiring the right supplies, they are ready to begin testing.

240 Parsons Avenue is the address and you just have an appointment to be seen. To schedule that appointment call 614-645-1519

Responsibilities will be split up amongst the different health systems to operate the testing for five days a week.

Weekdays 9a-4p, are the days and times to go get tested. If you feel you are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 then call to schedule an appt 614-645-1519.

Photos
