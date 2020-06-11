Columbus Public Health is now offering a free drive thru clinic for COVID-19 testing. Its been a long battle but after acquiring the right supplies, they are ready to begin testing.

240 Parsons Avenue is the address and you just have an appointment to be seen. To schedule that appointment call 614-645-1519

NOW at @ColumbusHealth: FREE drive-thru testing for anyone in community with symptoms of COVID-19. Service is debuting today. pic.twitter.com/67loIQCmy5 — Geoff Redick (@GeoffWSYX6) June 10, 2020

Responsibilities will be split up amongst the different health systems to operate the testing for five days a week.

Weekdays 9a-4p, are the days and times to go get tested. If you feel you are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 then call to schedule an appt 614-645-1519.

Courtesy of Abc6onyourside

Columbus Set Up Free COVID-19 Testing Drive Thru was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com