Bad Ass Boz Twirled Her Beautiful Blackness All Over Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram For The #ShareTheMicNow Initiative

American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

It’s called the #sharethemicnow initiative where white women lend their social platforms to Black influencers for the day. Celebrity women from Kourtney Kardashian to Julia Roberts handed over the password and allowed Black women to take center stage on their pages and it was glorious to see.

Bozoma Saint John was given the key to Kourtney Kardashian’s kingdom and began her daily post with a effervescent gif of her twirling in the most beautiful and colorful maxi dress. She followed the introductory post with another of her posed in front of stunning artwork before ending her stint with a call to action.

View this post on Instagram

I call myself @badassboz, but my father named me Bozoma— after his mother. My name can be loosely translated to mean Spirit or Goddess; originating from the Nzema and Fanti people of Ghana, and I’m proudly 1st generation American. Although I have many titles and descriptions, being BLACK is an identity that I hold with reverence. My melanin skin which bounces off the sun and soaks in its rays fills me with joy… and sometimes can hurt with pain of carrying the weight of injustice that I face. I’ve walked through America’s largest corporate hallways and had a C-suite seat in its boardrooms, but although I sashay in my stilettos, I recognize that we are not all seen as equal. As we’ve seen the murders of Black people because of racism and police brutality, like Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd, there are many other horrendous unseen acts committed every day. We must all be vigilant to ensure that the bias which goes unchecked, doesn’t become a static that we then hashtag. We must work together to HEAR those who cry out for the basic, human right to breathe and to matter.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 🎶 ⁣⁣ Hallelujah ⁣⁣ Hallelujah⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ She cries to the heavens above⁣⁣ There’s a stone in my heart ⁣⁣ She lives in a world she didn’t choose⁣⁣ And it hurts like brand new shoes…⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ -Sade from her song “Pearls”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Thank you, Kourtney for opening up your platform and having the courage to #ShareTheMicNow⁣ and s/o to my beautiful Black sisters who are doing the same all over IG today! Let’s ROAR!!!⁣ ⁣ #BlackLivesMatter

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Saint John is the current chief marketing officer at William Morris Endeavor where she oversees “driving marketing efforts across Endeavor’s growing portfolio, as well as its 160over90 advertising and marketing agency, which works with premium brands including Anheuser Busch InBev, Papa John’s, Marriott, Microsoft, T-Mobile, USAA and Visa,” according to her LinkedIn page. Before joining their team as CMO, she worked for Uber and Apple.

Kourtney announced she would be turning over her platform and encouraged her fans and followers to listen to Bozoma’s message.

“Today, I #ShareTheMicNow with @badassboz I will be listening and I welcome you to do the same,” she captioned a video of her promoting the project,” she wrote.

I was blessed enough to be apart of the initiative when my longtime friend Danielle Young asked me to contribute a paragraph about what it’s like to be a Black woman in media. She wanted to use her time on podcast host Catt Sadler’s to amplify the voices of her fellow influencer. (Thank you!)

The “Share The Mic Now” campaign originally garnered some heat from critics, but turned out to be a great way to support the cause by giving a Black woman a platform to be seen and heard. It’s a start.

