Bad Ass Boz Twirled Her Beautiful Blackness All Over Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram For The #ShareTheMicNow Initiative

It’s called the #sharethemicnow initiative where white women lend their social platforms to Black influencers for the day. Celebrity women from Kourtney Kardashian to Julia Roberts handed over the password and allowed Black women to take center stage on their pages and it was glorious to see.

Bozoma Saint John was given the key to Kourtney Kardashian’s kingdom and began her daily post with a effervescent gif of her twirling in the most beautiful and colorful maxi dress. She followed the introductory post with another of her posed in front of stunning artwork before ending her stint with a call to action.

Saint John is the current chief marketing officer at William Morris Endeavor where she oversees “driving marketing efforts across Endeavor’s growing portfolio, as well as its 160over90 advertising and marketing agency, which works with premium brands including Anheuser Busch InBev, Papa John’s, Marriott, Microsoft, T-Mobile, USAA and Visa,” according to her LinkedIn page. Before joining their team as CMO, she worked for Uber and Apple.

Kourtney announced she would be turning over her platform and encouraged her fans and followers to listen to Bozoma’s message.

“Today, I #ShareTheMicNow with @badassboz I will be listening and I welcome you to do the same,” she captioned a video of her promoting the project,” she wrote.

I was blessed enough to be apart of the initiative when my longtime friend Danielle Young asked me to contribute a paragraph about what it’s like to be a Black woman in media. She wanted to use her time on podcast host Catt Sadler’s to amplify the voices of her fellow influencer. (Thank you!)

The “Share The Mic Now” campaign originally garnered some heat from critics, but turned out to be a great way to support the cause by giving a Black woman a platform to be seen and heard. It’s a start.

