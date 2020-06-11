CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Jungle Jack Hanna Announces Retirement From Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

After 42 years of as both director and director emeritus of the zoo Jungle Jack Hanna announces retirement from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

2017 Points Of Light Gala

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

Since 1978 Jack Hanna known to many as Jungle Jack Hanna has served as both director and director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium becoming a staple in the community and an icon for animal lovers all around the world.

But all good things must come to an end with Hanna announcing his retirement effective December 31, 2020.

Hanna said in a press release, “As I approach my mid-70s with more than four decades at the Columbus Zoo, I believe it is time to wind down and officially step back while CEO Tom Stalf and the Zoo’s great leadership team continue to guide the Zoo into the future. Together with many friends and partners, we’ve come a long way to make the world a better place for people and wildlife!”

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is gearing up to open to the public after being closed for months due to COVID-19 and this announcement is going to make the zoo an even more popular attraction this year.  Fans can get to see Jack before he retires in person during Jack Hanna Weekend (Oct. 3 and 4) and Jack Hanna’s Home for the Holidays (Dec.12).

Also opening this summer the Jack Hanna’s Animal Encounters Village will be yet another way the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will provide educational enrichment through interaction.   Zoo goers will be able to observe a wide array of animals including sloths, African penguins, bat-eared foxes, cheetahs, tortoises, toucans and more. The attraction will also include interaction from Zoo educators and experience one-on-one animal encounters.  All this is based upon Hanna’s philosophy of empowering people through education to have a better appreciation of nature and wildlife.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has been named one of the top zoos in the country several times and is the largest zoo in the country with more than 7000 animals of 800 different species.  Plan your next trip to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium here.

RELATED STORY: The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium is Back with New Safety Guidelines

source

 

Jungle Jack Hanna Announces Retirement From Columbus Zoo and Aquarium  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close