Fantasia Trades In Her Heels For Some Fly Kicks

Fantasia made a dressed-down virtual appearance to promote her live virtual show tonight and we're feeling her fly kicks!

Q85: A Musical Celebration For Quincy Jones

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

In today’s edition of get you a woman who can do both, our good sis Fantasia Taylor temporarily traded in her heels for a pair of neon green Nike Air Max kicks.

The Grammy award winning soul singer appeared on Fox 46 Charlotte to promote her live virtual concert tonight and posted a message to thank the station for their support.

We’re used to Fantasia posting up in something form-fitting paired with sky high heels, but this Instagram post was much different. The beloved songstress and Broadway actress went for an equally fab, but more comfortable look in this off-white bedazzled two-piece set paired with sneakers.

She captioned the photo, “Good Morning Charlotte! Thank you Fox 46 for showing me so much love & support! We are just one day away from this epic event!! Tell a friend to tell a friend, and put your devices on Do Not Disturb cause I’m about to lose my mind on that stage! Subscribe at http://www.fantasia.live and get your front row seat!”

“I feel like music is a healing, soul music is a healer. Anything we’re going through, and I think you may relate to this. You put on a good song no matter what that may be — it makes you feel better,” she said. “I want to give people a show and music and allow them to dance in their living rooms and cry, dance and worship.”

Catch Fantasia’s live virtual concert tonight, June 12th, at 8pm. Watch the interview segment, here.

Fantasia Trades In Her Heels For Some Fly Kicks  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
