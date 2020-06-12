CLOSE
Dr. Amy Acton Steps Down As Ohio Department of Health Director!

 

The Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton is officially stepping down from her position as Director. She is taking on a new role as, Governor Mike DeWine’s Chief Health Advisor.

Governor DeWine praises Dr. Acton for the major role she played in guiding the state of Ohio appropriately through the coronavirus pandemic. With her new position she will advise health issues, as well as, continue to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

“Dr. Acton has told me that she felt that it was time for her to step down as Ohio Department of Health Director,” Gov. DeWine said in a press conference Thursday.  “I have asked her to now serve as my Chief Health Advisor where she will continue to serve the people of Ohio in a meaningful way.”

According to Dr. Acton, she is more than ready to continue to contribute to the health and safety of us all.

“I am here. I’m more determined than ever to help advance the health of all Ohioans,” Dr. Acton stated.

Acton has been holding the position of Director of Health since February 26, 2019 and has made strides focusing on topics like infant mortality, home visiting for at-risk, first-time moms, lead paint, youth homelessness, suicide prevention, and the modernization of our public health system.

Former Interim Director of Health, Lance Himes, will settle back in to the position in place of Dr. Acton.

Source: NBC4i

Dr. Amy Acton Steps Down As Ohio Department of Health Director!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

