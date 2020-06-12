Philadelphia Whole Foods Manager Fires Employees Who Opposed Giving Free Food to Cops During George Floyd Protests

Related: Twitter Demands Amazon To Remove Offensive George Floyd Masks

A Philadelphia Whole Foods is under fire after terminating two employees for speaking up against giving free food to cops during the height of George Floyd protest.

Last week, Megan Murphy and her fellow employees were upset when they learned that their store’s team leader decided to give police officers free food and water while policing Black Lives Matter protests.

The decision caused many employees to protest the downtown location by sharing a post on social media, urging customers to call the company to demand them to stop serving cops.

Shortly after, Murphy says she was interrogated by Whole Food’s Global Asset Protection team for two hours before the decision was made to let her and another employee go.

Whole Foods has since released a statement alleging that Murphy was fired for a different post that was violent and offensive.

“We recognize employees’ rights to express themselves, however, we do not tolerate behavior or language that is obscene, abusive, threatening or vulgar directed towards Team Members or Team Leaders, and take threats of any kind very seriously,” a spokesperson for Whole Foods told Motherboard. “The Team Member was separated due to a major infraction, which we investigated after it was brought to our attention by fellow Team Members. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any retaliation, and we followed standard company practices when investigating the Team Member’s infractions and throughout the separation process.”

However, many of Murphy’s former co-workers believe that the company has been trying to get rid of her for a while since she was pushing union status

