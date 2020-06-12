CLOSE
Feature Story
Feature Story

Will Eva Help Black Tony Go On A Date With Tyra Banks?! [WATCH]

Black Tony called into work and he’s excited…or more like hot and bothered! His sister told him that Eva was a Top Model and now he’s ready to shoot his shot at Tyra Banks!

Eva says she’ll tell her mentor all about Black Tony but asked what are his qualifications.

He’s Black Tony and that’s it! Do you think he has a shot?

 

Tyra Banks Covers Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Again, Twitter Approves

9 photos Launch gallery

Tyra Banks Covers Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Again, Twitter Approves

Continue reading Tyra Banks Covers Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Again, Twitter Approves

Tyra Banks Covers Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Again, Twitter Approves

[caption id="attachment_807022" align="alignnone" width="773"] Source: Sports Illustrated / Sports Illustrated[/caption] Back in 1997, Tyra Banks made history as the first Black woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue. Now in 2019, the supermodel came out of retirement to once again cover magazine’s latest swimsuit issue, and Twitter totally approves. https://twitter.com/SI_Swimsuit/status/1126099182970920960 The reactions to Banks returns have been overwhelmingly positive. The theme is mostly Black don’t crack—and where is the lie? Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). “This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything,” said Banks on Twitter. “#BanX is here to tell you that you ARE friggin’ fierce no matter what anybody says! Drop mic now!” Peep Twitter giving Banks her flowers below. https://twitter.com/tyrabanks/status/1126136231706939394 Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] https://twitter.com/tyrabanks/status/1126136642723635201

Will Eva Help Black Tony Go On A Date With Tyra Banks?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
