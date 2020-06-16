CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Chicago Cops Caught On Tape Taking Some R&R In Office of U.S. Rep Bobby Rush, During Protests

The man didn't go from co-founder of the OG Black Panthers to a U.S. Representative for this kinda sh*t...

Bobbie Rush Office Cops

Source: Twitter / Twitter

The cops have truly shown their a** during the protests taking place across America these past few weeks but the latest example of why police can be utterly useless at times come from Chicago where Po-9 broke into someone’s office and took a break from the riots while on the clock.

NYMag is reporting that a press conference was held in Chicago on Thursday (June 12) where Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot shared still photos of police officers who apparently broke into the campaign office of Illinois representative Bobby Rush and made themselves at home while a whole riot was engulfing the streets of Chicago right outside. Laying on couches, scrolling on phones, and kicking feet up on furniture, the police caught on tape committing dereliction of duty could not better capture why defunding the police is necessary at this point.

“They even had the unmitigated gall to make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave while looters were tearing apart businesses,” Rush added. “Within their sight and within their reach.” The footage shows as many as 13 police officers, including three supervisors, remaining in his office for a total of four hours, as property damage occurred nearby.

After apologizing to representative Rush for the actions (or lack thereof) by “Jake,” Mayor Lightfoot called the police officers involved a “personal embarrassment” and explained why she felt that way.

“Looting was going on, buildings were being burned, officers were on the front lines truly taking a beating with bottles and pipes, and these guys were lounging — in a congressman’s office. The utter contempt and disrespect is hard to imagine.”

Though the mayor didn’t commit to relieving the officers of their badges, she did state that they’d be pursing “the strongest possible action, particularly with supervisors.”

In other words, they’ll still be policing when it’s all said and done.

Chicago Cops Caught On Tape Taking Some R&R In Office of U.S. Rep Bobby Rush, During Protests  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close