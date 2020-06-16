Da Brat Says She Feels “Free” After Opening About Her Relationship With Jesseca Dupart

Da Brat is in a great space mentally right now, and it’s all because of her relationship with Jesseca Dupart.

Speaking with TMZ, the “Funkdafied” rapper revealed life has been good since she came out and disclosed to the world how in love she is with Dupart.

“I am elated to be made to feel so amazing. I am intrigued by her (Jesseca Dupart). I learn things from her when I’m wrong, she gets in my ass you know what I’m saying? And so it’s like, I’m very happy, and it just made me want to tell the world I’ve never felt like this, and I’m blessed.”

She went on to further explain on TMZ Live the reasoning behind why the couple felt the need to open up about their relationship. “We just wanted to tell everybody, I just wanted to tell everybody,” the 46-year-old rapper stated. “I feel free like a weight is lifted.”

Da Brat went on to compare keeping her sexuality a secret from the world to like being “imprisoned” and that she no longer cares what people have to say.

When the Chicago native first opened up about her and Dupart’s relationship, many weren’t shocked, but there were quite a few people on social media taken by surprise. The couple put their love on display on the gram Back in March when Da Brat shared a touching post thanking the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products for buying her a white Bentley truck as an early birthday present.

We’re here for love and happiness during these crazy times.

