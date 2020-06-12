Civil Rights Activist Medgar Evers’ Quest For Racial Equality Still Resonates

UPDATED: 3:25 p.m. ET, June 12, 2020 —

Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers was a trailblazer for racial equality in the South — all while displaying a tireless dedication to self-improvement, education, and fair treatment for citizens in his native Mississippi and abroad. On June 12, 1963, he was assassinated in the driveway of his home by a Ku Klux Klan member who lived free for a time after the senseless murder. NewsOne takes a brief look back in the life of the late, great Medgar Evers.

On the night of Medgar Evers' death, he invited my dad with him to watch JFK's speech. My dad had just been cornered by cops for driving Evers' car. So my dad joked "nah, I'll get killed riding around with you." Those were the last words my dad spoke to him. #TheMovementMadeUs https://t.co/V74JOP57be — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) June 12, 2020

Born in the small town of Decatur on July 2, 1925, Evers was one of five children to his parents, James and Jesse. The family lived on a small farm, while the Father worked in a nearby sawmill. Young Medgar would have to walk 12 miles to school each day, eventually earning his high school diploma. In 1943, Evers was drafted into the U.S. Army and fought in World War II in the countries of France and Germany.

Today, we honor the life of Medgar Evers, WWII veteran and civil rights icon, on the anniversary of his murder, June 12, 1963. Evers fought for freedom in Europe, but it was his work as a civil rights leader in Mississippi that cost him his life. He is laid to rest in Section 36. pic.twitter.com/ZSXasY4bLE — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) June 12, 2020

Discharged honorably in 1946, after earning the rank of sergeant, Evers began attending Alcorn College (now Alcorn State University) to study business administration.

Medgar Evers was killed on this day in 1963. Before becoming a Civil Rights Icon he was a star football player at Alcorn A&M now Alcorn State University. pic.twitter.com/eav0lsaoZB — BJ Jones (@InsideHBCUFball) June 12, 2020

Just a year before his graduation from the college in 1952, Evers married Myrlie Beasley (now Myrlie Evers-Williams), and the couple had three children. Evers groomed his leadership skills as a member of the school’s football, debate, and track teams. He also served as a junior class president.

Civil rights hero Medgar Evers fought to end segregation in Mississippi and secure our right to vote up until his assassination in 1963. Before his death, he said, “You can kill a man, but you can’t kill an idea.” Let's honor his life by continuing his fight for voting rights. pic.twitter.com/cqPtBwJfOP — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 12, 2020

Activism would become Evers’ calling, after working with notable civil rights leader and mentor T.R.M. Howard. Evers worked for Howard’s Magnolia Mutual Life Insurance Company as a salesman and also served as the president of the Regional Council of Negro Leadership (RCNL). The RCNL staged boycotts in the state against gas stations that denied Black patrons from using their restrooms.

On June 12, 1963, civil rights leader Medgar Evers was assassinated by a white supremacist in Jackson, Mississippi. Evers was standing in the driveway of his own home. He was just 37 years old. pic.twitter.com/M5JDa7qJP0 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 12, 2020

With help from the NAACP and as part of a grander scheme, Evers applied for entry into the segregated University of Mississippi Law School program in 1954, and his application was denied. This led to Evers landing a post as the Mississippi field secretary for the NAACP, and he was involved in several investigations regarding hate crimes and instances of racism against African Americans, making him a thorn in the side of the groups of White Supremacists threatened by Evers’ ability to dig up truths and stir action.

57 years ago today NAACP field secretary Medgar Evers assassinated by KKK in Mississippi. A reminder of the blood shed fighting for voting rights pic.twitter.com/rdDR01mNdh — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) June 12, 2020

Critics of racial equality placed their bull’s eye firmly on Evers, and his family lived under constant death threats and other acts of intimidation.

On this day in 1963, Medgar Evers was assassinated in the driveway of his home in Jackson, MS. I am glad that the home is now a National Monument. We will continue to honor his life and legacy. pic.twitter.com/V21L8Mbguq — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) June 12, 2020

Just a day prior to Evers’ tragic early morning death, President John F. Kennedy delivered an address focused squarely on the necessity of civil rights. Shortly after parking his car in the driveway of his family’s home, Evers was shot in the back of the head and died in an area hospital under an hour later.

Watch Evers’ story here:

The act was committed by Byron De La Beckwith (pictured below), a white supremacist and Klansman who was also a member of the now-defunct White Citizens’ Council. De La Beckwith was charged on June 21, 1963, facing all-male White juries that twice resulted in hung juries while trying to determine the outcome. It wasn’t until 1994 that beleaguered prosecutor Bobby DeLaughter went forth in prosecuting De La Beckwith after new evidence was presented.

When we remember that 57 years ago today, WWII veteran and civil rights organizer Medgar Evers was assassinated in front of his home by a white supremacist its important not only to recall his death, but his life. His work to make black citizenship real still matters. pic.twitter.com/vRcwWP8u0w — Blair LM Kelley (@profblmkelley) June 12, 2020

De La Beckwith was finally charged with the murder on February 5, 1994, and lived as a free man for much of his life — save for a three-year stint for conspiring to kill Jewish activist A.I. Botnick.

on this day in 1963, Medgar Evers, Mississippi’s first field secretary for the NAACP, was gunned down in his Jackson driveway. & just as he proclaimed, “you can kill a man, but you can’t kill an idea.” pic.twitter.com/9Xp8uQFqqu — Maze (@MaisieBrownJxn) June 12, 2020

The nation mourned the death of Evers, and he was given a full military burial just two days before the arrest of De La Beckwith in 1963. Shaken but not electing to stay still, Evers’ widow morphed into an activist herself and served as the chair for the NAACP. Evers’ older brother, Charles, returned to the city of Jackson and took over his younger brother’s duties for a time. In 1969, Medgar Evers College was established in Brooklyn as part of the City University of New York system. Evers-Williams also created the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Insitute in Mississippi, which educates and informs on social change matters.

"Freedom has never been free." Medgar Evers, a civil rights leader and World War II veteran, was assassinated in his driveway by a KKK member in Jackson, Mississippi 55 years ago on this date. pic.twitter.com/xf2UqU3vvq — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 12, 2018

Although Evers’ bright and shining example was prematurely snuffed out by the racist acts of his enemies, they did not succeed in quieting the change that was to come. Instead, the murder awakened and galvanized African Americans and all people nationwide striving for justice and equality.

June 12, 1963 — Civil rights leader Medgar Evers is shot dead in front of his home in Jackson, Mississippi by KKK member Byron De La Beckwith. pic.twitter.com/iSBrlkLJoW — MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) June 12, 2020

Rest In Powerful Peace, Medgar Evers!

SEE ALSO:

Civil Rights Activist Medgar Evers’ Quest For Racial Equality Still Resonates was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 100.3: