Atlanta Officer FIRED After Fatally Shooting Black Man At Wendy’s!

Can 2020 get any worse!?

Over the weekend, 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, was murdered at the hands of police.

A video of a man being gunned down by police in Atlanta went viral demanding charges be brought up against the now-fired police officer.

The Atlanta police chief announced her resignation after the fatal shooting that transpired from a complaint that a man was asleep inside a parked car in the drive-thru of Wendy’s parking lot.

Police released bodycam and dashcam footage of the killing:

And here’s surveillance video from the restaurant’s cameras:

