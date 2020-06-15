CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Families Of Robert Fuller & Malcolm Harsch Push Back On Suicide In Hanging Deaths

The two men were found hanging from trees 10 days apart in California, sparking concerns that they were lynched.

Black Lives Matter Protestors Rally In CA After Black Man Found Dead By Hanging

Source: David McNew / Getty

A pair of Black men found hanging from trees in California just 10 days and some 50 miles apart have sparked concerns that the two were lynched. Although the deaths of Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch have been initially ruled as suicide, the families are questioning those details.

The New York Times published a story over the weekend regarding the investigations of Fuller and Harsch’s deaths. Fuller, 24, was found in Palmdale, Calif. last week in a park across from the town’s city hall location. Harsch, 38, was found 50 miles east in the town of Victorville near a collective of homeless individuals based by a public library on May 31.

With much of the nation and the world engaged in protests against police brutality and racial injustice, California has been active as well. However, the timing of Fuller and Harsch’s deaths have caused shockwaves in Los Angeles County with the families demanding answers and a full-on investigation of the incidents.

Fuller’s sister, Diamond Alexander, has been leading an effort to raise awareness regarding her brother’s case. Harmonie Harsch, the sister of Mr. Harsch, is leading her own investigation into her older brother’s death.

Photo: Getty

Families Of Robert Fuller & Malcolm Harsch Push Back On Suicide In Hanging Deaths  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close