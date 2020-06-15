CLOSE
Faith Evans Domestic Violence Case Dismissed, Stevie J Ain’t No Snitch

Keep your hands to yourselves, people

Bryan Michael Cox 16th Annual Music And Memory Pre-Grammy Brunch 2020

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Faith Evans is off the hook. The domestic violence charges against the R&B singer have been dismissed, mostly because Stevie J wasn’t going to testify against her.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is declining to prosecute the “You Used To Love Me” singer because Stevie J, the alleged victim and her husband, has declined to cooperate.

Last month, Faith got pinched after getting into a heated argument at their home that allegedly turned violent. It was reportedly Stevie J who called the cops (okay, so he is kind of a snitch), but he supposedly only wanted her removed from the home, not arrested.

However, the cops had to take Faith in after they noticed scratches on reality TV star Stevie J’s arms.

In light of current events, he certainly won’t ever be doing that again. Despite rumors that there is trouble in their marriage, the couple is insisting that is not the case and that they are still happily together.

Marriage counseling, keep your hands to yourselves and no cops, please.

Late last year, Stevie J was granted primary custody of his child with fellow reality star Joseline Hernandez.

 

 

 

Faith Evans Domestic Violence Case Dismissed, Stevie J Ain’t No Snitch  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

