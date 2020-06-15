CLOSE
Mayor Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Serious Police Reform After Rayshard Brooks Murder

US: Anger in Atlanta over fatal shooting of black man

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Monday that she will be signing an executive order which will make some changes to how Atlanta Police are allowed use of force when approaching civilians.

 

The order will require officers use de-escalation tactics before using weapons. It will also require other officers to step in when their fellow officer might be committing a crime, as well as make it mandatory that all police shootings be reported to the city’s citizens review board. The mayor said in a press conference that the order along with all the new rules are intended to protect or communities and ensure everyone in the community is treated with dignity and respect.

 

