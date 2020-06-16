CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Jay-Z Demands That Charges Be Dropped Against Charleston Protester

Free the real.

JAY-Z

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Jay-Z continues to leverage his celebrity for the good of the fight on the front lines. He is now asking that one city use common sense regarding a demonstrator that went about things the right way.

As spotted on High Snobiety on May 31, Givionne “Gee” Jordan Jr. was arrested in South Carolina city for participating in a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest. In video captured at the scene he is shown kneeling and expressing his admiration and respect towards a crew of uniformed police. It was clear the scene was tense and the crowd pleaded with the badges to show reciprocal respect for their conflict-free approach. Nevertheless the lawmen proceeded to arrest Jordan for “disobeying a lawful order”.

Afterwards, the clip went viral drawing the attention of Team ROC, Roc Nation’s social justice arm. On June 2 Team ROCK lawyer wrote a letter to the city of Charleston expressing disapproval of the police’s actions. “Here one sees a single protester — who does not threaten, provoke or even approach the dozens of armed police officers facing him, kneeling peacefully and expressing his well-justified grief — hauled away from his fellows and unceremoniously arrested by multiple officers,” she wrote. “A more clear-cut violation of this protester’s First Amendment rights could hardly be imagined. It is our understanding that this is not an isolated incident.”

As expected the city remained neutral in their response. “The City is continuing to navigate through the unprecedented and violent attack by rioters on the City and its citizens on Saturday May 30, 2020, and continues to hold the safety and security of citizens and visitors as a top priority.” Today Charleston PD explained their position further in a statement to TMZ citing that Jordan was one of 38 people to get booked that day. “Mr. Jordan is part of an important movement that truly needs to be heard at this time, and we hope to continue to meet with him and others soon to discuss how we can work together to address the longstanding inequities that persist in our community” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

Jordan’s case has yet to be dismissed.

Photo:

Jay-Z Demands That Charges Be Dropped Against Charleston Protester  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close