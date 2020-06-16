CLOSE
Eva Marcille Leaves Real Housewives Of Atlanta! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Eva Marcille Sterling just announced on the show that she will not be returning to Bravo’s season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She released a statement that was giving during Gary’s Tea saying, “I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my castmates and strong personal relationship with numerous executives and producers of Bravo companies.”

Her decision comes after speaking with her family and her representatives about wanting to focus on other opportunities that will better serve her goals she plans to accomplish for the culture.

She mentions the recent conversations with mentors like Wendy Williams and Vivica Foxx that gave her advice in making her decision on what’s more important money, or the impact on the culture.

Her plans are to focus on family, continue on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and continuously find ways to be a voice for people of color during this time.  Along with the morning show, she has a CBD oil company and a bedding line.

Ending with support and love to the case she says, “I love every single one of those black women. They are all queens all in their own right. They are stars and I wish them the most successful season and transformational season 13 that the Real Housewives of Atlanta has ever seen.

Listen to the entire clip below.

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
