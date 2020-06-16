Rapper Scarface is having the hardest time trying to get back to normal. He is still recovering from COVID-19 almost three months after being diagnosed.

According to The Jasmine Brand, during a recent interview, the Houston legend said that the coronavirus has affected his kidneys and he now has to do dialysis everyday. He said, “COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out. I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back.”

Face added that he is no longer experiencing shortness of breath, he does however, find it difficult to walk for a long time. He explained, “I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”

Back in March, Scarface told Willie D on his YouTube platform, “It’s the craziest sh*t I’ve ever done and seen in my life. I’ve been to the point where I felt I was gonna die, bro. I threw up so much until it was like hot, hot sauce. Like your gases and sh*t from your stomach. I didn’t have no food in my stomach, it was coming up like vile. I couldn’t breathe, Will.”

3 Months Later: Scarface Still Recovering From COVID-19! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

