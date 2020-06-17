CLOSE
J. Cole Returns With “Snow On Tha Bluff” [NEW MUSIC]

J.Cole - KOD Tour Houston

Source: Kevin Rawls / Kevin Rawls – TheBoxHouston.com

J. Cole found the words.

In the midst of everything going on in the world, the North Carolina MC drops “Snow On Tha Bluff” for fans and listeners who wanted “that real” from the Grammy-award winner.

“I scrolled through her timeline in these wild times and I started to read/She mad at these crackers, she mad at these capitalists, mad at these murder police/ She mad at my n*ggas, she mad at our ignorance, she wear her heart on her sleeve/She mad at the celebrities, low key I be thinkin she talking bout me,” Cole raps on the track.

Listen to the song below via YouTube or Spotify.

RELATED: J. Cole Reacts To Minneapolis City Council Vote To Disband Police Department

RELATED: J. Cole Attends Fayetteville Protest For George Floyd

J. Cole Returns With “Snow On Tha Bluff” [NEW MUSIC]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

