TV One: The Beat Don’t Stop: Don’t Mute My City Virtual Town Hall [Watch]

Join us for a virtual town hall to discuss the history and legacy of Go-go music in Washington D.C., how the music serves as a platform for African Americans to address issues such as class struggles, gentrification, and the music’s impact on black culture.

 

Featuring

Anwan “Big G” Glover

Natalie Hopkinson

Jawn Murray

Vic Jagger

April Ryan

Konan

Bo Sampson

Moderated By QuickSilva

 

Join us for “The Beat Don’t Stop,’ airing on Sunday, June 21 at 8/7C. The long-awaited TV One documentary highlights the history and legacy of Go-go music and features trailblazers, legends, and stars who have championed the sound throughout the decades. The film also delves into the evolution of the Go-go culture, celebrating the legacy of the Godfather of Go-go music, Chuck Brown, and the pivotal role Radio One played as the original broadcast platform for the music genre.

RELATED Go-Go is Officially the Official Music of D.C.

TV One: The Beat Don’t Stop: Don’t Mute My City Virtual Town Hall [Watch]  was originally published on woldcnews.com

