CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Tyler Perry Opens Up His Wallet, Offers To Pay For Rayshard Brooks’ Funeral

The film director announced that he will even be paying for the future college educations of the Rayshard's four children 13, 8, 2, and 1. 

Tyler Perry To Cover The Expenses For Rayshard Brooks' Funeral

Source: NBC / Getty

Say what you want about Tyler Perry’s shows and movies, but when it matters most, he steps up when need be.

People Magazine is reporting that Perry will cover the funeral expenses of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, who was viciously gunned down by Atlanta PD Friday, June 12.  A source close to the family told People that Perry “spoke to Rayshard’s family and wanted to do something to help.”

Perry, who owns a film and television studio in Atlanta, also announced that he would help further ensure that the education of Brooks’ children will be taken care of. The film director announced that he will even be paying for the future college educations of the Rayshard’s four children 13, 8, 2, and 1.

Perry also revealed on Instagram that he spoke with Floyd’s family telling his followers they are adamant that people continue to protest peacefully.

Perry is the latest Black celebrity to open up their wallets, Floyd Mayweather covered the George Floyd’s funeral costs. Donald Trump’s homie, Kanye West, donated money to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Brooklyn’s own Barbra Streisand gifted George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, valuable shares in Disney stock.

This isn’t the first time the Madea creator has financially helped out a family. In 2019,  Perry paid the rent and covered funeral expenses for Tynesha Evans, who was fatally shot outside of a bank.

Salute to Tyler Perry for always stepping up to the plate when he can.

Photo: NBC / Getty

Tyler Perry Opens Up His Wallet, Offers To Pay For Rayshard Brooks’ Funeral  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close