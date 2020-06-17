CLOSE
Fashion & Style
HomeFashion & Style

Officer Pulls Gun Out On A Group Of Young Boys [VIDEO]

Protests in Baltimore After Funeral Held For Baltimore Man Who Died While In Police Custody

Source: Drew Angerer/Stringer / Getty

A video posted onto a social media shows a Clayton Country police officer pulling and pointing a gun on a group of teenagers who appeared to be walking down the street. The disturbing video shows the officer pointing the gun at the kids with their hands in the air as bystanders plead to the officer to put the gun down. The standoff lasted about 5 minutes as upset neighbors expressed their anger with the officer. According to IG page hollywoodunlocked, witnesses said these kids (13-15) were walking and took a shortcut to the store when stopped-held at gun point by the officer. 

According to officials a call was made to police from a local store owner saying the boys were stealing, playing with a gun and fighting. Later police revealed the boys were playing with a BB gun and shadow boxing.

You can watch the video, below but the language is graphic.

 

Officer Pulls Gun Out On A Group Of Young Boys [VIDEO]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close