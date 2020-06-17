CLOSE
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Gets Criticized For Blaming Young People For Coronavirus Spikes

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is facing criticism after he blamed young residents for the spike in the state’s coronavirus cases.

USA reports, the governor told Lubbock’s KLBK-TV:

“What we’re seeing there is that people of that age group, they’re not following these appropriate best health and safety practices,” he said in an interview Monday with Lubbock’s KLBK-TV. “They’re not wearing face masks, they’re not sanitizing their hands, they’re not maintaining the safe distancing practices. And as a result, they are contracting COVID-19 at a record pace in the state of Texas.”

The state reopened in April, bars opened at the end of May, and restaurants also reopened to 75% capacity. Abbott believes that people let their guard down and have stopped going out without a mask.  Between Memorial day celebrations and protests, a Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman said it is too soon to have data supporting that 20-somethings are contracting coronavirus at a record pace.

Since the governor’s comment, #TexasCOVID started to trend on Twitter.  Here’s what the residents had to say:

 

